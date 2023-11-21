Wembanyama ended with nine points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Monday's 124-99 loss to the Clippers.
After righting the ship for two games, Wembanyama suffered a massive regression in the loss. Even though the Spurs were outplayed across the board, Wembanyama's season-low three-rebound total was notable. The Spurs have now lost nine straight games, and they need their rookie to pay off the investment through more consistency.
