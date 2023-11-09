Wembanyama contributed 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 loss to the Knicks.

Wembanyama struggled from the field in Wednesday's home loss, his second straight game of shooting less than 30 percent while failing to reach the 15-point mark. Wembanyama still led all Spurs players in rebounds, finishing one board shy of his fourth double-double of the season.