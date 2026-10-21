Wembanyama registered 12 points (1-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, six blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to the Thunder.

Wembanyama had a night to forget offensively, going ice cold from the field and missing his first 12 shots. He scored only on an alley-oop from Fox as time expired in the third quarter. He still led San Antonio in rebounds and blocks and went 10-of-12 from the line to reach double figures. Wembanyama will look for a bounce-back when he faces Houston in Austin on Friday.