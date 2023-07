Wembanyama will not play any more games during the Vegas Summer League, Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

San Antonio's plan all along was for Wembanyama to appear in two games before resting up for the regular season. To be clear, there is no injury to report. Wembanyama ended his Summer League in style, scoring 27 points with 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal over 27 minutes Sunday.