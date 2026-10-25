Wembanyama posted 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal over 29 minutes in a 122-106 win over the Mavericks on Saturday.

Wembanyama scored 18 of his 23 points between the second and third quarters and finished as the Spurs' leading scorer. He also led San Antonio in both rebounds and blocks, and the fourth-year center has accumulated 12 blocks through the first three games of the regular season. Saturday's game was Wembanyama's first that he connected on at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts after going 10-for-34 from the field (29.4 percent) in his first two outings of the 2026-27 campaign.