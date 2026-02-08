Wembanyama posted 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 26 minutes during the Spurs' 138-125 win over the Mavericks on Saturday.

Stephon Castle stole the show Saturday with a 40-point triple-double, but Wembanyama put together a solid performance himself. It was the latter's 18th three-plus block game of the season and his 24th double-double, which is tied for sixth most in the Association. Nine of those double-doubles have come over Wembanyama's last 12 outings, and over that span he has averaged 23.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.4 threes, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals over 29.2 minutes per game.