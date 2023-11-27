Wembanyama closed Sunday's 132-120 loss to the Nuggets with 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and six steals in 25 minutes.

Wembanyama has reached the 22-point mark in three straight contests, but he's been doing more than just scoring -- he's also putting up outstanding numbers in other categories. Over his last five games, Wembanyama has scored at least 19 points four times, has three games with at least 10 rebounds and has combined for nine steals and 19 blocks. The star rookie is averaging 18.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game in that five-game stretch,