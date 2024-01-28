Wembanyama contributed 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Timberwolves.

The rookie delivered another strong performance, recording his third straight double-double and 21st of the season while topping 20 points for the eighth straight contest. Through 12 games in January, Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 9.7 boards, 3.3 assists, 3.2 blocks, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor. Rather than wearing down in his first NBA season, the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft appears to be getting stronger, with the Spurs' careful monitoring his workload playing a role as well -- Saturday's game was the first in which he played 30 or more minutes since Dec. 17.