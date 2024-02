Wembanyama totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 loss to Minnesota.

Wembanyama led all Spurs players in rebounds and blocks while handing out a handful of assists and finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total in a double-double outing. Wembanyama has posted a double-double in seven of his last 10 games, recording four or more blocks in four straight contests.