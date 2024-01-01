Wembanyama logged 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 24 minutes during Sunday's 134-101 loss to the Celtics.

Wembanyama missed San Antonio's previous contest due to rest, returning New Year's Eve while leading the Spurs in rebounds and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Wembanyama has recorded at least 20 points and seven boards in 12 games this season.