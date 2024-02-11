Wembanyama ended with 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-103 loss to Brooklyn.

Wembanyama led all Spurs players in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and ending perfect from the free throw line en route to the lone 20-point performance in the team in a losing effort. Wembanyama crossed the 20-point mark for the first time in the last five games, adding his outing with three or more threes in his last three contests. He has now connected on at least three threes in nine games this season, ending with 20 or more points in seven of those appearances.