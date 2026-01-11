Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Trending toward playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama (knee) is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves but is trending toward being available, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Wembanyama continues to work through a left knee contusion, and although the Spurs are playing the second leg of their back-to-back Sunday, it appears the third-year center will play. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 26 minutes during the Spurs' 100-95 win over the Celtics on Saturday.
