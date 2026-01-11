Wembanyama (knee) is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves but is trending toward being available, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Wembanyama continues to work through a left knee contusion, and although the Spurs are playing the second leg of their back-to-back Sunday, it appears the third-year center will play. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 26 minutes during the Spurs' 100-95 win over the Celtics on Saturday.