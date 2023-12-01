Wembanyama (hip) is uncertain for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonioreports.

Wembanyama was able to play through his hip injury Thursday in a 137-135 loss to Atlanta, finishing with 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks across 29 minutes. Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Spurs are known for erring on the side of caution. If Wembanyama sits, we could see Charles Bassey get an opportunity.