Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was non-committal after Wednesday's 127-89 loss to the Thunder regarding whether Wembanyama (ankle) will be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. "We don't have a plan yet. Just see how his ankle is and we'll go from there," Popovich said of the rookie.

After appearing in seven straight games, Wembanyama sat out Wednesday with what the Spurs termed as "right ankle injury management." Based on that label, Wembanyama's absence in Oklahoma City was believed to be mainly for rest purposes as the Spurs played the second leg of a back-to-back set, but Popovich's comments suggest that the star center is dealing with a legitimate injury that could keep him out again Friday. If the Spurs opt to hold out Wembanyama for a second straight game, Zach Collins would be in store for another start at center and would make for an attractive streaming option.