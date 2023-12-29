Coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday that Wembanyama likely won't play Friday against the Trail Blazers due to rest purposes, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Popovich said that Wembanyama wouldn't play in both halves of the Spurs' back-to-back set to close out the week, and the rookie appeared in Thursday's win over Portland. He was a versatile contributor Thursday, tallying 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven blocks in 24 minutes, but he should get a night off in the second half of the back-to-back. Assuming Wembanyama is sidelined, Zach Collins, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jeremy Sochan could see larger roles.