Wembanyama registered 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 116-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Wembanyama connected on a pair of threes while ending as one of three Spurs with 20 or more points and hauling in 10 or more rebounds in a double-double performance. Wembanyama, who also recorded a team-high-tying pair of blocks, has finished with a double-double in two straight games and in six of his last 10 contests.