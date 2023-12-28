Wembaynama (rest) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers but is expected to miss Friday's rematch with Portland, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wembanyama was set to sit out one leg of San Antonio's back-to-back on Thursday and Friday. However, the rookie phenom's absence from the injury report Thursday indicates that he will sit out Friday. This shouldn't alarm fantasy managers, as Wembanyama is only resting due to caution and not because of a long-term injury.