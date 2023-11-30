Wembanyama (hip) will be available to play Thursday against the Hawks, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Wembanyama was expected to be a game-time decision, but it seems he fared well enough in the pre-game drills to be available for Thursday's matchup. Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.