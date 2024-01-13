Wembanyama will be rested for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama hasn't been cleared to play in both games of back-to-back sets yet, and head coach Gregg Popovich said the Spurs will re-evaluate those restrictions in the near future. The star rookie fared well in Friday's 135-99 win over Charlotte, finishing with 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 20 minutes. Dominick Barlow and Sandro Mamukelashvili will likely share the minutes at center Saturday in Wembanyama's absence.