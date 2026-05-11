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Wembanyama won't be suspended following his altercation with Naz Reid in Game 4, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wembanyama was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter, but that will be the extent of his punishment. With the series tied at two wins apiece, Wembanyma will be in the lineup for Game 5.

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