Wembanyama won't join the Spurs in Sacramento to begin Summer League play in early July, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Although Wembanyama will be sidelined for the California Classic, he'll join the team for the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, which begins July 7. The rookie's role in the Summer League remains to be seen, but he'll presumably see some game action once the Spurs arrive in Las Vegas. The 19-year-old was one of the best prospects in recent memory prior to being drafted by San Antonio at No. 1 overall, and he should immediately have a prominent role for the Spurs once the regular season gets underway.