Coach Gregg Popovich ruled Wembanyama (ankle/rest) out from playing in both halves of San Antonio's upcoming back-to-back set in Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Wembanyama has missed two of the last four games due to an ankle injury, so this move is likely just precautionary. It's unclear which game the 2023 No. 1 overall pick will play in, but further clarity should surface when the Spurs release their initial injury report for Thursday's game sometime Wednesday night.
More News
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Active for shootaround•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Scratched with ankle injury•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Poor showing Thursday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Officially available Thursday•