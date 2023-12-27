Coach Gregg Popovich ruled Wembanyama (ankle/rest) out from playing in both halves of San Antonio's upcoming back-to-back set in Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama has missed two of the last four games due to an ankle injury, so this move is likely just precautionary. It's unclear which game the 2023 No. 1 overall pick will play in, but further clarity should surface when the Spurs release their initial injury report for Thursday's game sometime Wednesday night.