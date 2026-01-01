Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Won't play Friday
Wembanyama's MRI on his left knee came back clean, though he will not travel with the Spurs for Friday's game against Indiana, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Wembanyama hyperextended his left knee in Wednesday's win over the Knicks and will stay in San Antonio to receive additional care Friday. Although the star big man is set to miss Friday's road matchup at the very least, Wright relayed that Wembanyama is likely to be listed as questionable for Saturday's home game against the Trail Blazers. With the 21-year-old unavailable against Indiana, Luke Kornet will likely get the starting nod, while Jeremy Sochan and Kelly Olynyk are also candidates for increased playing time.
