Wembanyama (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich signaled after Thursday's loss to Atlanta that Wembanyama's status was uncertain for Friday's matchup, and the No. 1 overall pick will officially be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set. Wembanyama will have a few days to rest before the Spurs face Minnesota on Wednesday, while Cedi Osman and Charles Bassey could see increased run against New Orleans.