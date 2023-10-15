Wembanyama will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Rockets for rest purposes, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
Wembanyama is not dealing with an injury, he is simply getting a night off as the regular season approaches. The first-overall pick has impressed in preseason action, averaging 21.5 points and 2.0 blocks in 21.0 minutes per game across two contests. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday in a rematch with the Rockets. After that, the Spurs close their exhibition schedule at Golden State on Friday.
More News
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Impressive against Miami•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Plays well in preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Set to start Monday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Summer League over•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Posts double-double•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Blocks five shots in debut•