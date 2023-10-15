Wembanyama will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Rockets for rest purposes, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

Wembanyama is not dealing with an injury, he is simply getting a night off as the regular season approaches. The first-overall pick has impressed in preseason action, averaging 21.5 points and 2.0 blocks in 21.0 minutes per game across two contests. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday in a rematch with the Rockets. After that, the Spurs close their exhibition schedule at Golden State on Friday.