Wembanyama has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to right ankle soreness, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Wembanyama has posted double-doubles in his last eight appearances, averaging 18.9 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.6 minutes per game. However, he'll be unavailable for the second time since the start of December. In his absence, Zach Collins, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jeremy Sochan are candidates to see larger roles.