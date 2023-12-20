Collins supplied 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 loss to the Bucks.

Collins had to deal with Brook Lopez in the paint, but he delivered impressive results on both ends of the court while emerging as a reliable offensive weapon either from close range or beyond the arc. Collins has surpassed the 15-point mark eight times already, and he should continue to benefit from an expanded role if Victor Wembanyama (ankle) remains sidelined.