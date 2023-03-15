Collins finished Tuesday's 132-114 victory over the Magic with 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 28 minutes.

Collins scored at least 20 points for a second straight game and has connected on seven of his last eight three-pointers. He's unlikely to stay this hot from deep, but even if he regresses in the scoring column, Collins is putting up enough peripheral numbers to still be a solid fantasy asset even on nights when he doesn't top the 20-point mark. Over his last 12 appearances (all starts), the 2017 first-round pick is averaging 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28.5 minutes.