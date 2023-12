Collins (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.comreports.

Victor Wembanyama (ankle) has also been cleared, so Collins will presumably come off the bench. Collins fared well in a spot start Saturday against Dallas, scoring 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt) with five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 28 minutes.