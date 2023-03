Collins (biceps) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Collins sat out Friday's affair in DC, but he'll suit up for two of the four games on San Antonio's road trip. Collins has performed admirably since grabbing hold of a permanent starting job following the Spurs' trade of Jakob Poeltl at the deadline, averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 blocks-plus-steals over 28.8 minutes per game.