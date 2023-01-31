Collins posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks over 22 minutes during Monday's 127-106 loss to Washington.

Collins had been held to only 10 total points in his last two matchups prior to Monday's clash, so it was a good sign to see him get back on track. He saw a slight uptick in shot volume and minutes, and he also posted his best rebounding performance since Jan. 11 against Memphis. The Gonzaga product has now finished in double digits in four of his last six appearances.