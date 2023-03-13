Collins totaled 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 102-90 loss to the Thunder.

Collins reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Feb. 10, and he did so by catching fire from beyond the arc. He scored 12 of his 23 points from deep on only five attempts, and he shot 50.0 percent on his tries from the field. Collins also secured a double-double, his second in three games. The big man is now averaging 16.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in March (four contests).