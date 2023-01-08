Collins recorded 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 loss to Boston.

Collins moved into the starting lineup, replacing Jakob Poeltl who was ruled out due to an Achilles issue. Despite falling short when starting earlier in the season, Collins came through with the goods in this one. Unfortunately, he failed to put up anything on the defensive end, somewhat souring what was a strong night for the backup center. Should Poeltl be forced to miss additional time, Collins would make for a sneaky pickup across all formats.