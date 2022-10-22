Collins had 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 137-134 win over the Pacers.

Collins has played only 30 minutes in the Spurs' first two games, but he's impressively racked up seven blocks and two steals. Friday's performance as a whole was impressive in limited action. He's shown upside in the past but has been hampered by injuries. Fantasy managers, especially those in deep leagues, should add Collins to their watchlist.