Collins provided one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one assist, four blocks and one steal across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 129-102 loss to the Hornets.

Collins fits the Spurs' rebuilding timeline, but he saw just 12 minutes off the bench. He's dealt with injury issues throughout his career, so he may be eased into a bigger workload. Despite seeing limited action, the big man still blocked an impressive four shots. Fantasy managers in deep leagues may want to keep tabs on Collins, as he has three-and-D upside as a center and might be able to play some power forward. However, it may take an injury to Jakob Poeltl or Keldon Johnson for Collins to make any real waves.