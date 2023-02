Collins will start Friday's game versus the Pistons, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Collins figures to maintain the starting center job after the Spurs shipped Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors on Wednesday. In his seven previous starts, Collin has averaged 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 26.4 minutes per game, though his workload could be consistently higher than that moving forward.