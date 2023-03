Collins chipped in 24 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 126-120 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Collins was active on both ends of the court in this loss and finished just two rebounds away from recording a double-double. He's scored at least 20 points in each of his last three outings and has averaged 16.3 points with 8.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists since becoming a starter.