Collins finished Sunday's 126-118 win over the Hawks with 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 31 minutes.

Collins is in the midst of his best run of production of the season; he's now averaging 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals on 56.1 percent shooting from the field and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line over his last four outings. In between those games, he sat out the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday against Dallas, and he could be at risk of sitting at least once during the Spurs' upcoming four-game week as the team continues to rest its top players liberally as the season winds down. San Antonio opens the week with a back-to-back set Tuesday in New Orleans and Wednesday in Milwaukee, so Collins could be in line to rest for one of those contests.