Collins had his contract for the 2022-23 season guaranteed by the Spurs on Friday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Collins is under contract for two more seasons with San Antonio, though the final year is still not guaranteed. The organization has opted to bring Collins back after a solid first season, though much of it was spent rehabbing, and he didn't make his debut until Feb. 4. During his final 12 appearances, Collins averaged 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20.5 minutes.