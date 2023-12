Collins is probable for Tuesday's game against Utah due to left knee soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Collins should be able to play through the soreness, and he may be in line for increased usage again if Victor Wembanyama (ankle) remains out. Over his last six appearances (two starts), Collins has averaged 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 23.2 minutes per game.