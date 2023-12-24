Watch Now:

Collins registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Saturday's 144-119 loss to Dallas.

The Spurs looked overmatched Saturday and Collins was forced to take on a starting role after Victor Wembanyama was a late scratch due to an ankle injury, but he posted a solid stat line and rewarded fantasy managers who trusted in him. Collins is averaging 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 blocks per game in 10 December outings.

