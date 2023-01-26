Collins posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Lakers.

Collins' play this season has been full of peaks and valleys, but he's on a three-game streak of double-digit scoring, averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23.3 minutes during this stretch. With the assumption that the Spurs trade starting center Jakob Poeltl before the deadline, Collins could see an expanded role down the stretch. However, it's a bit concerning that his shot-blocking has faded. The big man has just one total swat in his past 11 games. Previously, he was averaging 0.9 per contest.