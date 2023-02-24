Collins posted 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 loss to the Mavericks.

With Jakob Poeltl now in Toronto and Khem Birch (knee) still unavailable, Collins drew a fifth straight start and posted his third double-double during that stretch. Since being reinserted into the starting lineup, Collins is averaging 15.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes per game. He figures to continue garnering a solid role in the Spurs frontcourt during the stretch run, but he could cede some usage to Birch and Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps) when they return to full strength.