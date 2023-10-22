Collins signed a two-year, $35 million extension with San Antonio on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Collins locks up a payday through the 2025-26 season. San Antonio is seemingly confident in Collins' frontcourt chemistry with Victor Wembanyama, and his connectivity was on display as he racked up 19 assists across four preseason games. He also profiles as a physical enforcer and leader on a young Spurs squad. The 25-year-old averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the field with a career-high workload last season.