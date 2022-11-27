Collins got ejected from Saturday's game against the Lakers after being charged with a flagrant 2, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The bad news continue for a Spurs team that is getting more and more depleted in the frontcourt, as Jakob Poeltl and Jeremy Sochan already departed the game in the first half due to quad injuries. Collins was ejected for a blow to Russell Westbrook's forehead that made the point guard bleed, and the referees upgraded the original foul to a flagrant 2 and an automatic ejection. Collins ends the game with 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and two assists across 19 minutes, and this means Isaiah Roby and perhaps Gorgui Dieng will be in line for more minutes unless the Spurs decide to play small the rest of the way.