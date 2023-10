Collins has been healthy throughout the offseason, he stated during his official media day availability.

Collins underwent a minor operation on a finger infection at the end of San Antonio's season, but it's been smooth sailing since. The 25-year-old has overcome a myriad of injuries in his career, with a twice-fractured left foot marking the most serious. While durability remains a factor in his season-long usage, Collins is set to compete for a starting role with the Spurs.