Collins is starting Sunday's preseason game against New Orleans, Dan Weiss of Bally Sports San Antonio reports.
After coming off the bench in the Spurs' first two preseason games, Collins will enter the starting lineup while Jakob Poeltl comes off the bench. While it's possible that Collins sees increased run as a starter Sunday, he'll likely take on a bench role once the regular season begins.
