Collins totaled 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a block across 22 minutes in Monday's 99-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Collins was one of San Antonio's best players in this one, and the veteran continues to strengthen his grip in a starting role for the opening night of the 2023-24 season. While he could eventually move to the bench if Victor Wembanyama (rest) moves to center on a permanent basis, the pairing of those two players makes sense at the moment, as the prized rookie will partner with a tough, physical veteran who will help him learn the nuances of the position. Collins can also provide decent numbers if given enough minutes.