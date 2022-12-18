Collins recorded 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 24 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 loss to Miami.

The Spurs might have lost in disappointing fashion Saturday after surrendering their fourth-quarter lead, but Collins had a productive performance that turned quite a few heads. He was efficient from the field and also managed to contribute in other categories, with the five-assist tally being particularly impressive. He has yet to record a double-double this season, but Collins has posted at least 10 points and/or at least 10 rebounds in each of his last four outings while also recording multiple assists in each of those contests.