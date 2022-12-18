Collins recorded 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 24 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 loss to Miami.

With Jakob Poeltl (knee) returning to action on a minutes limit, Collins ended up seeing a healthy amount of playing time despite moving to the bench following a six-game run as a starter. Collins was efficient from the field and delivered some solid across-the-board production, but expect his minutes to tail off a bit once Poeltl gets fully ramped up in the next game or two. Prior to Poeltl's absence, Collins was averaging 18.0 minutes per contest.